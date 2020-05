GENERATIONS IN BLOOM – The Totzauer's, Michael, Beverly, Steve, and Morgan (front to back), have recently opened Wood and Petal, a greenhouse and nursery north of Trout Creek.

As we dust the thin layer of bright-yellow pollen from our windshields each morning, three generations of the Totzauer family have been busy taking advantage of the season by offering a grand opening of Wood and Petal, a new retail greenhouse located at 2631 Highway 200 just north of Trout Creek....