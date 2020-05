A second chance for Priscilla lookout

HISTORIC PRISCILLA PEAK LOOKOUT has fallen into disrepair while sitting at its remote alpine location on Sundance Ridge in the Thompson River drainage. The U.S. Forest Service is proposing a unique plan to deconstruct the building and reconstruct it at the summit of Driveway Peak, approximately 20 miles to the southwest of its current location.

When it comes to Priscilla Peak lookout, a change of scenery could do everyone, including the historic building itself, a lot of good.

With a project designed to rescue and restore the time-worn Priscilla Peak lookout cabin that currently sits atop its relatively inaccessible perch in a state of...