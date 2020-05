Lookout move will revitalize Driveway

THE DRIVEWAY PEAK CABIN once served as the fire lookout person's quarters and greeted forest visitors for many years until it was destroyed in an accidental fire in 1991.

In this tale of two lookouts becoming one, here is the other side of the story.

Driveway Peak has been lonely on top for quite a while, without any historic buildings of its own for nearly 30 years; but that could soon be changing with the addition of the Priscilla Peak lookout structure.

The f...