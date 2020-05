Ambulance

Heron 1, T. Falls 9, Hot Springs 2, Dixon 1, Plains 3, Trout Creek 2

Saturday, May 2

Motor vehicle crash, Dixon.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Disturbance, shouting, shoving and one punch in the right eye. Drinking while on probation, T. Falls.

Disturbance, Trout Creek.

Informal case, DUI wi...