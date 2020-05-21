Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
May 21, 2020
Motor Carrier Services
Ronald Denniston, 37, Unlawful use of a mobile phone, $110.
Montana Highway Patrol
Colleen Johanson, 54, day speeding, $20.
Aaron Jolma, 18, seatbelt violation, $20; careless driving, $85.
Scott Adams, 53, day speeding, $20.
Carson Alexander, 18, operating under the influence, 1st offense, $135.
Paul Clifford, 35, exceeding special zone speed limit, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Donald Mogstad, 58, operating without insurance, 3rd offense, $535, 10 days in jail; driving while privilege is suspended, 1st offense, $100.
Darrell Cooper, 33, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.
Leslie Crooks, 60, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.
Tina Starks, 52, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.
Rudy Yoder, 36, day speeding, $70.
Nathan Dilworth, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.
Ryan Gewargis, 30, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.
Terrence Pond, 77, seatbelt violation, $20.
James Douglas, 58, Violation in a construction zone, $135.
Trevor Mccrea, 47, day speeding, $20.
Marcus Zeiler, 20, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.
Lana Abernathy, 18, day speeding, $70.
Sanders County sheriff’s office
Samuel Hostetler, 49, day speeding, $20.
Reader Comments
(0)