Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
May 21, 2020



Motor Carrier Services

Ronald Denniston, 37, Unlawful use of a mobile phone, $110.

Montana Highway Patrol

Colleen Johanson, 54, day speeding, $20.

Aaron Jolma, 18, seatbelt violation, $20; careless driving, $85.

Scott Adams, 53, day speeding, $20.

Carson Alexander, 18, operating under the influence, 1st offense, $135.

Paul Clifford, 35, exceeding special zone speed limit, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Donald Mogstad, 58, operating without insurance, 3rd offense, $535, 10 days in jail; driving while privilege is suspended, 1st offense, $100.

Darrell Cooper, 33, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.

Leslie Crooks, 60, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.

Tina Starks, 52, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.

Rudy Yoder, 36, day speeding, $70.

Nathan Dilworth, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.

Ryan Gewargis, 30, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.

Terrence Pond, 77, seatbelt violation, $20.

James Douglas, 58, Violation in a construction zone, $135.

Trevor Mccrea, 47, day speeding, $20.

Marcus Zeiler, 20, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.

Lana Abernathy, 18, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County sheriff’s office

Samuel Hostetler, 49, day speeding, $20.

 
