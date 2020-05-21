Many moms decide to 'bump' tobacco habit

Mothers-to-be should “bump” their tobacco habit. Before pregnancy is best, but the sooner they can, the better.

Tobacco smoke contains a deadly mix of more than 7,000 chemicals, which contribute to heart disease, stroke, lung diseases and many kinds of cancer. Add a baby into the equation, and it isn’t just a mother’s health at risk anymore, but also their baby’s. Having a healthy baby is why medical professionals encourage pregnant women to stay smoke-free, or to become smoke-free.

At 14%, our state has one of the highest smoking-while-pregnant rates in the nation. Our high rates make outreach to moms incredibly important.

Here are some of the health consequences of smoking while pregnant, as studied by the medical community:

PREMATURE BIRTH. Babies born to mothers who smoke are at risk for being born too early (premature). Pre-term delivery is a leading cause of death, disability and disease among newborns. Premature babies may need to stay at the hospital for days, weeks, or even months, notes the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

There are also other studies on pre-term birth that suggest that tobacco use by mothers may contribute to:

--feeding difficulties;

--breathing problems at birth;

--breathing problems that last into childhood;

--cerebral palsy (brain damage that causes trouble with movement and muscle tone);

--developmental delays (when a baby or child is behind in language, thinking, or movement skills); and

--problems with hearing or eyesight.

BIRTH DEFECTS. Smoking slows a baby’s growth before birth, so the children can also be born with certain birth defects, most notably defects of the mouth and lip, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Smoking doubles risk of abnormal bleeding during pregnancy and delivery. This can put both mother and baby in danger, according to an NCI study.

LOW BIRTH WEIGHT. One in every five babies born to mothers who smoke during pregnancy have low birth weight. Mothers exposed to secondhand smoke (SHS) while pregnant are more likely to have lower birth weight babies. A baby born with a low birth weight may be not be as strong, have a harder time eating, gaining weight, fighting infection and staying warm, according to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

MISCARRIAGE. Studies also suggest that tobacco can contribute to miscarriage (losing a baby).

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND MORE. Nicotine exposure of any kind is harmful to a baby. The addictive drug can permanently damage a baby’s developing brain and other organs, notes Taylor Hays, M.D. of the Mayo Clinic. Cigarettes and most e-cigarettes contain nicotine. E-cigarettes also contain propellant and other additives that may not be safe.

In addition, over the last several months, over 1,000 cases of lung injury tied to vaping have been reported to the CDC. Most of those cases have involved vaping of products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Since it is practically impossible to know the ingredients of vaping products, the Food and Drug Administration is among entities that warn pregnant women to stay away from them, regardless of the substance.

So, along with discouraging use of regular cigarettes, the medical community discourages using them, as well as use of vaping products.

ASTHMA AND OTHER RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS. Smoking is far-reaching. It affects everyone in a household. Approximately 40 percent of children in the U.S. breathe SHS at home, in cars or in public places. Babies whose mothers smoke while pregnant or who are exposed to SHS after birth have weaker lungs than other babies. SHS increases the risk for many health problems.

More than 300,000 children suffer each year from infections caused by tobacco smoke, including bronchitis, pneumonia and ear infections.

If a child has asthma, breathing in other people’s tobacco smoke can trigger asthma attacks.

SUDDEN INFANT DEATH SYNDROME (SIDS). Children breathing SHS are about three times more likely to die from SIDS, a sudden and unexpected infant death that has no immediately obvious cause after investigation.

INFERTILITY. Women who smoke have more trouble getting pregnant than women who don’t smoke. In men, smoking can damage sperm and contribute to erectile dysfunction. Both problems can make it harder for a man to father a baby when he and his partner are ready, the Surgeon General and National Cancer Institute have noted.

EXPENSE. Addiction to nicotine is expensive. If a smoker uses a pack a day, they can save at least $200 a month by dumping their habit, around $2,400 per year.

QUITTING IS POSSIBLE. Quitting tobacco can be hard, but it is possible. For mothers, it is one of the most important things they can do to protect their own health, and the health of their babies. Quitting before pregnancy, or early in the pregnancy is best, but it’s never too late to quit smoking, notes the CDC.

Fortunately, Montana has FREE quit programs for anyone who wants to stop. The Montana Tobacco Quit Line offers extended benefits to expectant and newly-delivered moms through its Pregnancy and Post-Partum Program. Mothers must enroll while pregnant to be eligible for the specialized benefits.

All who call the Montana Tobacco Quit Line receive coaching from trained cessation coaches. Women in the Pregnant and Post-partum Program receive their help from a dedicated female coach they talk to each time they call. They also receive cash incentives for every coaching call they complete, up to nine calls.

In the Pregnancy and Post-partum Program, a mom can also receive free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) with her doctor’s approval, and additional free NRT for the period after her baby is born.

A doctor or physician’s assistant can refer moms to the Montana Tobacco Quit Line, or women can enroll in the program on their own, by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (be sure to tell them you’re pregnant).

The Sanders County Tobacco Prevention Program is also available with support and more information. Please contact Sandra Gubel, Tobacco Prevention Specialist, 827-6901 or [email protected]