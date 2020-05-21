Museum display focuses on end of WWII

The Old Jail Museum in Thompson Falls, is set to open this coming Saturday. The museum will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the ending of the second World War. Honoring that anniversary will be the museum's main attraction for the coming season. "This year we will be honoring all veterans, active military and their families," said Vonn Briggs, the museum's director.

Upon entering the museum, visitors will be greeted by a statue of Rosie the Riveter, the museum's token civilian. In the main exhibit room of the museum, guests will have the chance to see soldier's uniforms from the Army, Navy, and Airforce, many of which were worn by Sanders County veterans.

There will also be a Prisoner of War exhibit, as well as souvenirs from the era on display. The museum will be giving out pamphlets to explain the insignias on the uniforms they have featured in the displays.

Another important artifact on display, will be a 48-star flag. The flag was hung by members of the Sanders County VFW. "The Veterans at the VFW show a lot of respect when hanging the flag, and we wanted it done right," Briggs stated.

Among the historical displays, museum goers will also learn from the museum's docents. Elaine Hopkins, a second-year docent for the Old Jail Museum, is passionate about sharing the history with the variety of travelers and locals whom visit the museum.

"Last year of all the people who came in, we saw people from six or seven different countries, and we saw at least one person from every state," Hopkins said. "It's surprising how many local people we get as well, we have seen someone from almost every county."

While the museum usually opens for Mother's Day, this year's opening date was pushed back due to the current pandemic. The museum is taking all the necessary precautions to keep everyone who wants to visit the museum, as safe as possible.

Briggs said only one family or group will be permitted upstairs and downstairs at a time. If the group is smaller, there will be plenty of space in the museum to adhere to the six-foot social distancing guidelines.

There will be hand sanitizer and wipes provided upon entering. However, no gloves or masks will be provided, it will be up to the visitors to wear a face mask when entering, if they choose to do so. The museum will be cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day as groups come and go.

This year, under a state directive, the museum will be opening as a non-tactual museum. Meaning no interactive displays that allow people to be touching various objects and surfaces. "We can accommodate a larger group of 10 or more people by appointment only. We can also accommodate special viewings times for those who are immune compromised," Briggs said.

Miriah Kardelis MEMORABILIA at the Old Jail Museum includes military uniforms borrowed from local veterans.

As the museum focuses on the ending of the second World War, they want to highlight the history of the era, and bring to light both the happy and sad times. "We want to encourage all vets and active military; this is for them. We are honoring them," Briggs expressed. Hopkins added on, "the history needs to be told and seen."

The museum, set to open this Saturday, will be open everyday until Labor Day from noon to 4 p.m. The entrance fee is donation based.

Ten volunteers donate their time this season. The museum is looking for veterans who are in possession of any world war memorabilia. This might include MIA bracelets, dog tags, or pictures of soldiers in uniform. To join the volunteers or if you have items to loan to the museum, contact Vonn Briggs at 827-2070.