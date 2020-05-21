Plains pool ready for season

FINISHING UP – Plains Public Works Department Director Greg Welty washes mud from the pool floor as the old, dirty water drains. The pool went through extensive repairs over the last year and is ready for a reopening. Greg "Mak" Makinster (left), a public works staffer, does some minor work at the pool.

The Plains pool repairs are done and this week members of the town's public works staff cleaned the pool's inside walls and floor in preparation of filling it for the summer season.

Greg Welty, the director for the Public Works Department, said they'll have the entire 82-foot long by 45-foot wide pool ready this week. He and Greg "Mak" Makinster worked on cleaning the pool and did some minor repairs earlier this week and last week. He said it takes about two days to fill the pool with 200,000 gallons of water.

However, even with the E.L. Johnson Memorial Pool ready, Plains Mayor Dan Rowan said he's still unsure whether or not the pool will open due to the coronavirus restrictions put out by Gov. Steve Bullock. He said even with the green light from the governor, if restrictions limit the number of people in the swimming pool too much, it wouldn't be cost effective to open it. He last heard that pools are restricted to 10 people. Nevertheless, the town is in the process of hiring eight lifeguards in case it will open. He added that it'll cost about $1,000 to certify the lifeguards, which would be money lost if the pool doesn't open. Rowan noted that it could open later if the state later lifts restrictions. He said that if the E.L. Johnson Memorial Pool opens, the wading pool would also open.

It took more than a year and about $43,000 to get the pool repaired. Double C Construction of Missoula had most of the new pavement done last week, but they had a area of 16 feet by 9.5 feet to pave in one corner, which was planned this week.

Potentially, the pool could open June 6, the same day that the annual Plains Day celebration was scheduled to take place, although it looks to be canceled or postponed. The festival had been sponsored by the Plains Business Association, which has folded. In addition, the three-on-three basketball tournament held at the Amundson Sports Complex was canceled, though organizer Erika Lawyer said they might hold it in August. The Plains High School alumni basketball, flag football and golf competitions were also canceled. Although the Hot Springs Homesteader Days festival was canceled, said Donna Redmond, one of the organizers, the two-day rodeo, which has been part of the festival, is scheduled to take place. Laurence Walchuk, the chief coordinator for the rodeo, said the competition will take place June 13 and 14 at the rodeo grounds just outside Hot Springs.

Rowan was pleased that the pool repairs were completed and that the pool is ready. He said he appreciated the work the Committee for Safe Swimming did to raise the funds for the repairs. The CSS has contributed over $140,000 to pool repairs with donations and fundraisers since the nonprofit organization was created nearly 20 years ago specifically to help with pool costs. The pool didn't open at all last year because of the extensive repairs needed.