Sheriff's Log

Ambulance

T. Falls 15, Trout Creek 4, Plains 4, Hot Springs 2, Noxon 1, Dixon 1

Saturday, May 9

Littering, Paradise.

Assist motorist/citizen, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Assist motorist/citizen, Hot Springs.

Theft, Noxon.

Trespass, Hot Springs.

Nuisance complaints, Heron.

Drugs/narcotics, Plains.

Sunday, May 10

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Theft, Plains.

Animal stray/lost, T. Falls.

Assist other agency, Paradise.

Fire, T. Falls.

Animal bite, dog bit child, citation issued, T. Falls.

Woman wanted to report that her neighbor was rude to her when she called him regarding his horses on open range, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.

Property damage/ criminal mischief, Hot Springs.

Fire, T. Falls.

Fire, Noxon.

Fire, Plains.

Informal case, Plains.

Monday, May 11

Domestic/ PFMA, Dixon.

Informal case, Paradise.

Informal case, Plains.

Threats, man stated that his son had been threatened by his daughter and her boyfriend, Plains.

Animal other, Hot Springs.

Informal Case, Plains.

Suspicious activity, Camas.

Theft, report of theft, chainsaw left behind, and tree cut saw not stolen, Plains.

Welfare check, Plains.

Forest protection officer contacted dispatch about someone having his vehicle off-road cutting wood and driving while suspended, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, Plains.

Deputy responded to a report of a runaway, Heron.

Tuesday, May 12

Assist motorist/citizen, T. Falls.

Theft, Plains.

Animal abuse, Plains.

Livestock, Plains.

Theft, caller reports someone had tampered with a letter that he had received, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, female locked out of house, male had a lease agreement from trust, female asked to leave, Hot Springs.

Wednesday, May 13

Suspicious activity, report of a prowler peeking in windows the night before, Trout Creek.

Fire, Lonepine.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Traffic complaint, T. Falls.

Informal case, Paradise.

Juvenile runaway, Trout Creek.

Informal case, Plains.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle, Hot Springs.

Fire, Hot Springs.

Thursday, May 14

Livestock, Paradise.

Five dead cows, case referred to Montana Livestock Enforcement, Hot Springs.

Informal case, Plains.

Intimidation/ harassment, Trout Creek

Trespass, T. Falls.

Livestock, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Property damage, Hot Springs.

Informal case, Plains.

Intimidation/harassment, Hot Springs.

Animal other, T. Falls.

Informal case, Plains.

Report of harassment and threats from boyfriend’s ex-wife, Noxon.

Trespass, Trout Creek.

Nuisance complaints, T. Falls.

Child welfare/abuse, Hot Springs.

Friday, May 15

Alarm- intrusion/holdup, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Road hazard/ blockage, Plains.

Theft, Plains.

Child welfare/abuse, T. Falls.

Disturbance, verbal argument between husband and wife, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Plains.

Welfare check, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Sexual assault, T. Falls.

Drugs/narcotics, Dixon.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Automated alarm call, T. Falls.

Assist motorist/citizen, T. Falls.

Saturday, May 16

EMS, bar fight in progress, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

General animal call or complaint, Plains.

Property damage criminal mischief, theft and destruction of property, possible suspects, T. falls.

Report of stray dog, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Disturbance, Plains.

Weapons offense, deputy responded to a verbal disturbance and during the investigation it was discovered one of the subjects involved was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Heron.

Assist miscellaneous, Hot Springs.

Sunday, May 17

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Livestock, T. Falls.

Drugs/narcotics, Trout Creek.

Weapons offense, Paradise.