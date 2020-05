BIG FISH - Curt Kegel of Thompson Falls holds his 10 pounds, 6.96 ounce rainbow trout that won first place in the annual derby at Koocanusa Resort and Marina last weekend.

A Thompson Falls man has quite a fish story after catching the biggest fish at a derby in Lincoln County last weekend. Curt Kegel won the annual derby at Koocanusa Resort and Marina. His winning rainbow trout weighed in at 10 pounds, 6.96 ounces.

This was the 17th annual derby at Lake Koocanus...