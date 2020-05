SAWMILL AT EDDY, MONTANA which was built in 1874. This picture was taken in 1909 looking west before the dam at Thompson Falls was built, note the Clark Fork River.

70 YEARS AGO • MAY 31, 1950

NOXON MAN DROPS DEAD

WHILE TRYING TO SHOOT A MARAUDING BEAR

A man who had been working on the same Noxon ranch for 39 years dropped dead Sunday before he could squeeze off a shot to kill a bear which was trying to slaughter calves in a pen.

Mrs. Dameron, wife of t...