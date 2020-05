RECOGNIZING THEIR SERVICE – Navy retiree Bill Beck salutes at the gravesite of John Holland, a Navy veteran of the Korean War. Working with Beck at Plains Cemetery was Jim Gillibrand, an Army veteran. More than a dozen volunteers spent Saturday morning putting flags at the vets' gravesites in preparation of Memorial Day.

It was a gray drizzly day, but the Plains Cemetery is a little more colorful now, thanks to a group of military veterans that took time out Saturday morning to honor those who served in the armed forces and have passed.

Thirteen veterans and an employee from the Plains VFW placed 436 American...