VFW honors original Memorial Day

For most Americans, Memorial Day was celebrated last Monday, but Plains VFW Post 3596 is dedicated to following the tradition by holding its ceremony to honor lost military veterans on May 30, the original Memorial Day with roots that date nearly back to the Civil War.

The ceremony at Plains Cemetery was short but solemn as Post Commander Ron Kilbury led the observance at the flagpole, the centerpiece of a section of the cemetery surrounded by numerous veterans' gravesites and small American flags placed by the post the previous week. Sixteen community members, some the spouses of departed veterans and some veterans themselves, took the time to attend the service.

"As long as two comrades survive – so long will the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States render tribute to our heroic dead," said Kilbury, the post commander since last September. "On this day, forever separated to our heroic dead, we are assembled once again to express sincere reverence," added Kilbury, a veteran of the Army and Navy.

During the ceremony, post Senior Vice Commander Michael Brinson laid a wreath at the base of the flag, followed by Junior Vice Commander Dave Tupper with a white carnation, Officer of the Day Charles Oelschlader with a red rose, and Deborah Davis of the post auxiliary with a blue carnation. Otto Otnes, the post chaplain, gave the prayer.

Memorial Day was originally established as Decoration Day shortly after the Civil War to honor those Union military men who perished in the war between the North and South. For several years after the war, Southern states had their own holiday to commemorate Confederate soldiers and sailors who died for their cause. It was changed to Memorial Day in 1968 and three years later it was switched from May 30 to the last Monday in May. Post 3596, like many VFWs across the country, believe the real meaning behind Memorial Day was lost by moving it to a Monday to give people a three-day weekend.

"Tradition and continuity is important to maintain any culture. By changing the day of observance, the Congress removed that continuity in favor of fiscal concerns," said Kilbury. "This made a holiday for the public and since has become less and less significant in their minds. The VFW by observing the original date is keeping alive the tradition, honoring those who have died for our country," said the post commander, who also wished that more of the community would attend the annual commemoration put on each year in Plains.

Following the ceremony at the cemetery, which lasted only about 15 minutes, the VFW members and spectators moved to the Sanders County Fairgrounds bridge, where Gary Jenson, who served in the Navy from 1970 to 1972, tossed a wreath into the Clark Fork River to honor lost members of the sea services - the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Retired soldier Don Kunzer ended the ceremony by playing "Taps" on an electronic bugle.