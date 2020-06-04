ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

What do you think is the least appreciated job and why?

 
June 4, 2020

ANDREA CHRISTENSEN, Thompson Falls – “I think that mental health professionals are the least appreciated. I think that they are taken for granted; their accessibility and what they have to offer.”

ROB CHRISTENSEN, Thompson Falls – “I think search and rescue is the least appreciated because they are completely volunteer, and we rely on them at all hours and they don’t get paid for it. They do all this major training and they put in a lot of time for us.”

BEVERLY BASSETT, Thompson Falls – “I fully believe that the police officers need our full attention and prayers.”

SHERRI KOSKELA, Thompson Falls – “Teachers because they put in tons of hours and they do what they do because they love it. I feel like they are under paid for what they do and the amount of time that they put in.”

JASON ARNOLD, Thompson Falls – “The armed forces. People say that they are appreciated but they are not shown the appreciation or support when it comes to pay and benefits and retirement. They don’t get the action of support.”

PENNY HOPKINS, Thompson Falls – “Dishwasher in a restaurant because they are needed and they keep up with you but they get the scut work. They get the dirty job. They get the clean-up dirty job.”

 
