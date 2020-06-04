Former county employee pleads not guilty

On Tuesday in 20th District Judicial Court, Lisa Koker, a Thompson Falls woman who was the former deputy treasurer for Sanders County. Koker is charged with theft, tampering with public records and official misconduct. Koker allegedly stole $704 cash from a county deposit as well as a cash property tax payment of $1,971. Koker pleaded not guilty and her trial has currently been set for Oct 19.

Anthony Waller met via video conference for his initial hearing. Waller is being charged with driving under the influence. He pleaded not guilty and his trial was set to October 19.

Daniel Davis appeared in court, also via video conference Tuesday, for his omnibus hearing. Davis has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. He plead guilty to the charges and his appearance for sentencing has been scheduled for July 7.

Supposed to appear in front of the court for his adjudication hearing on Tuesday, Kennith Hoskins for the second time did not. He has been charged with burglary. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Also to appear in court was Karl McGraw, who has been charged with a third-offense DUI. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, however, is undergoing treatment.