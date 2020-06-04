Plains teens hold peaceful protest

PLAINS TEENS Cree Lulack, Leena Meckler, Ruby Martinez and Fabio Martinez held a peaceful protest on Monday in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A group of Plains teenagers stood up for their beliefs Monday as they lined Railroad Avenue in an effort to raise awareness of injustice.

Protests have been held across the country after George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police officers last week. While some protests have been marred with rioting and looting, the Plains teens said they were there to make a peaceful statement.

The group, who formed during early morning in downtown Plains on Monday, say they received some support, but also some harassment from people who disagree with them and what is going on in the country right now.

"People think we're out here rioting, or that we are going to throw rocks through car windows. That's not what we're here for. We are here for the people who no longer have a voice," said Cree Lulack, a recent Plains High School graduate.

Fabio Martinez held a sign that read, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." A quote by Martin Luther King Jr.

The group of young activists has received negative feedback on social media because of what they are choosing to do. However, they say that only fuels their need to come back the next day to stand in unification with protesters around the state and country, until justice for George Floyd has been sought.

Not all the feedback has been negative. The teenagers said people would honk and wave as they drove by, and several trucks would rev their engines as they drove by.