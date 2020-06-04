Residents organize Race Against Racism

This will be a race against racism in America.

If we have ever needed a race for domestic peace, now is that time. This is not a first-to-the-finish-line kind of a race, but a simple statement, a collective wish for public harmony.

In what may be a first in Montana and maybe in the entire country, local organizers are planning a Race Against Racism event in Thompson Falls this Saturday. The first ever Race Against Racism is scheduled to begin out of the First Security Bank parking lot at 9 a.m. Participants will have an option of a 5k or a shorter course.

Event organizer Sarah Naegeli says Sarah Stover came up with the idea of holding a race to out-race racism, and Naegeli, so to speak, ran with that idea. Stover got the idea for the race while talking with friends she has in a Facebook running club. “I thought this would be a peaceful way to show our support for everyone,” she said. “These are pretty stressful times and running relieves stress. I thought getting outside and exercising together and relieving some of that stress would be a great thing to do.”

Prospective participants should show up shortly before the start time, she offered.

“Sarah thought we could do something positive, to try and bring people together,” Naegeli said. “I agreed so we started working on it. It seems like a good way to show our support in this time of such strife.”

Hoping to make it more about making a peaceful statement than actually competing, Naegeli and Stover are encouraging people with dogs on leashes and parents with strollers to also participate in the spirit of the moment.

As these are special times – with the riots on top of the unemployment on top of the pandemic – Naegeli says special arrangements will be made to honor Montana’s Phase Two guidelines while also conducting an organized race.

She said staggered starts and other social distancing practices will be observed to ensure that the event is safe for everyone.