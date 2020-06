Sheriff's Log June 4, 2020



Ambulance Plains 18, T. Falls 5, Trout Creek 3, Heron 1, Noxon 1, Hot Springs 3, Dixon 1, Sunday, May 24 Animal bite, Lonepine. Attempt to locate, Hot Springs. Alarm- intrusion/holdup, Hot Springs. Theft, T. Falls. Welfare check, Paradise. Informational case, Plains. Informational case, T. Falls...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.