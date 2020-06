Young athletes compete in Plains softball tournament

A HIT – Olivia Fitchett, a Thompson Falls resident with the Montana Wildfire softball team out of Missoula, gets a single during a game Saturday in Plains against the Kalispell Emeralds.

Sports in Sanders County have been on hold for months due to COVID-19, but the pandemic didn't stop a group of girls from gathering at the Amundson Sports Complex in Plains last weekend for a day of softball competition.

Just over 70 girls on seven teams from Missoula, Kalispell and Ronan - incl...