FAMILY TREE

TAKING CARE OF JUNIOR – A bald eagle father leaves to find more food for his offspring while the mother eagle stands watch. The eaglet had just devoured food that the father had just delivered. Later, the mother took off and returned with food. The nest sits nearly at the top of a tree at Swamp Creek Road west of Plains. Plains resident Orvall Kuester used to operate Horse Plains Photo Adventures and became knowledgeable about wildlife in the area, including bald eagles. Kuester said eagles use the same nest year after year.