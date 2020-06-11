Project ASCENT plans silent auction

The local outdoor organization Project ASCENT is holding a silent auction at the Thompson Falls Elks Lodge from June 15 to June 27. Several local artists will be donating their work to the auction as well as businesses and craftsman. The non-profit has been hit hard, just as many businesses and organizations have during the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to make ends meet through the year, Project ASCENT has had to make several sacrifices, as the high time for their fundraisers has past and big events have had to be canceled, according to organization founder Rob Christensen.

Several grants that are regularly available to the organization, and others like it, have been suspended for the 2020 year, which means several of their outdoor camps for kids may have to be canceled this year. The staff of Project ASCENT are striving to find new and interesting solutions to continue bringing outdoor experiences to youth, even over the summer of 2020.

According to the Project ASCENT staff, when most people are asked “what is it about Montana that you remember or love above all else?” the most common answer is “the outdoors.” Throughout its history, Montana has provided world-class recreation, especially when it comes to hunting, fishing and hiking. The variety of outdoor activities are considered, to many, Montana’s greatest held treasure, and it is no wonder that it is also referred to as the treasure state. This plethora of opportunity unfortunately gets lost on many of Montana’s youth, especially in areas of lower income, like Sanders County.

The staff of Project ASCENT have committed Themselves to fighting this. Project ASCENT works to bring groups of young people into the wilderness on various outings where they go camping, hiking, kayaking, climbing and much more. The program is free to the youth and their families and has several camps throughout the summer open to youth across the state, along with several catering specifically to the youth of Sanders County. The organization also works to help the local communities of Sanders County and have big plans for the future.

For more information, go to projectascent.org or follow them on Facebook.