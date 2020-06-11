FWP offices, visitor centers open

As the state moves into Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s Reopening the Big Sky Plan, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) offices and visitor centers opened to the public June 3.

FWP offices have been closed since late March due to Montana’s COVID-19 pandemic response. As the public returns, strict adherence to Phase 2 guidelines will be critical: stay at home if you feel sick, make sure to frequently wash and sanitize your hands, and maintain at least six feet of distance from other people.

FWP front offices around the state will be set up to help facilitate these simple guidelines, including marking floors to help keep people spaced out, providing hand sanitizer for customers, and glass dividers between front counter staff and customers.

“We’re looking forward to having our customers back in our regional and local lobbies and visitor centers,” said FWP Director Martha Williams.

For more information on FWP’s COVID-19 response, please go online to fwp.mt.gov/COVID19.