Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
June 11, 2020
Montana Highway Patrol
Zachariah Vann, 39, driving without valid license, $290; reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85.
Jason Potter, 49, speeding in a restricted zone, $145.
Clifford Lengstorf, 67, reckless driving, 1st offense, $385.
Brian Trickel, 67, reckless driving, 1st offense, $385.
David Runkle, 22, operating without insurance, 1st Offense, $85; speeding in a restricted zone, $45; seatbelt violation, $20.
Shane Mikes, 43, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Jesse Byler, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.
Madeline Mandeville, 30, night speeding, $70.
Alexis Olsen, 23, day speeding, $70.
Desiree Meagher, 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Debbie Buffington, 59, day speeding, $20.
Kevin Linderman, 64, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Robert Johnson, 70, day speeding, $20.
Debra Williams, 56, failure to yield, $85.
Spenser Carpenter, 27, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense, $185; seatbelt violation, $20; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $175.
Jordan Fisher, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.
Teresa Jackson, 34, seatbelt violation, $20.
Paul Lopushok, 62, day speeding, $20.
Kim Roberts, 78, seatbelt violation, $20.
Dennis Schumacher, 60, seatbelt violation, $20.
Dallas Swartzentruber, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.
Steven Walter, 26, seatbelt violation, $20.
Thomas Fehrer, 63, day speeding, $70.
Robert Johnson, 72, day speeding, $20.
Shyanne Lacook, 24, day speeding, $70.
Steven Parker, 66, day speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
John Hannan, III, 51, false report to law enforcement, $175; obsturction, $185.
Robert Thompson, 37, driving with privilege suspended, 2nd offense, $285, 2 days in jail; operating without insurance, 3rd offense, $525, 10 days in jail.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Julia Rodriguez, 20, fireworks, $85.
