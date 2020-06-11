ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
June 11, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol

Zachariah Vann, 39, driving without valid license, $290; reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85.

Jason Potter, 49, speeding in a restricted zone, $145.

Clifford Lengstorf, 67, reckless driving, 1st offense, $385.

Brian Trickel, 67, reckless driving, 1st offense, $385.

David Runkle, 22, operating without insurance, 1st Offense, $85; speeding in a restricted zone, $45; seatbelt violation, $20.

Shane Mikes, 43, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Jesse Byler, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.

Madeline Mandeville, 30, night speeding, $70.

Alexis Olsen, 23, day speeding, $70.

Desiree Meagher, 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Debbie Buffington, 59, day speeding, $20.

Kevin Linderman, 64, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Robert Johnson, 70, day speeding, $20.

Debra Williams, 56, failure to yield, $85.

Spenser Carpenter, 27, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense, $185; seatbelt violation, $20; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $175.

Jordan Fisher, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.

Teresa Jackson, 34, seatbelt violation, $20.

Paul Lopushok, 62, day speeding, $20.

Kim Roberts, 78, seatbelt violation, $20.

Dennis Schumacher, 60, seatbelt violation, $20.

Dallas Swartzentruber, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.

Steven Walter, 26, seatbelt violation, $20.

Thomas Fehrer, 63, day speeding, $70.

Robert Johnson, 72, day speeding, $20.

Shyanne Lacook, 24, day speeding, $70.

Steven Parker, 66, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

John Hannan, III, 51, false report to law enforcement, $175; obsturction, $185.

Robert Thompson, 37, driving with privilege suspended, 2nd offense, $285, 2 days in jail; operating without insurance, 3rd offense, $525, 10 days in jail.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Julia Rodriguez, 20, fireworks, $85.

 
