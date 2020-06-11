Local runners support global effort

A last-minute effort brought almost 40 people to Thompson Falls last Saturday for the Race Against Racism. The 5K was organized by the Naegeli family and the Clark Fork Valley Running Club (CFVRC). At the start of the event the hosts collected donations and participants who donated received a special t-shirt for the event. The run traveled through town and around the Powerhouse Loop trail. Runners were encouraged to stay the safe 6-foot distance between each other, due to COVID-19. The race was split into two categories, one was the full 5k and the other was a shorter one-mile run.

The Naegelis and others wanted to show their support for those feeling oppressed. "You feel frustrated and you want to do something," said Sarah Naegeli when asked about why they held the race over the weekend. "It also gives us an excuse to have a run," according to Bill Naegeli, referring to the fact that many races acrost the nation have been canceled due to COVID-19. The event was more than a show of support and the donations collected were able to pay for the t-shirts and will be donating $350 to Outdoor Afro, an organization committed to bringing African Americans into the outdoors and participating in activities in nature. Sarah Naegeli says that donations are still coming in.

LOGAN NAEGELI was the first to cross the finish line in the race, with a time of 19 minutes, 12 seconds.

The event also served as a trial run for future events during the 2020 year. With coronavirus having spread across the United States, group activities are being canceled nationwide. To avoid this, and to continue hosting runs, the CFVRC is pursuing interesting ways to keep the runs running. Last Saturday's Race Against Racism tested having a run without several traditional features including: water and concessions at the start and end of the run, race numbers and large gatherings at the start and end of a race and a traditional finish and start line. Though scoring was difficult, as was getting with the participants afterwards, the run was considered a great success.

