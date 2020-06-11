Missing Bonner man found

A man who went missing on Memorial Day showed up in Spokane a week later. James Whitmarsh, from Bonner, Montana, reportedly suffered a concussion and was severely starved and dehydrated. When he was found June 6, he was also suffering from hypothermia and was disoriented, according to his partner, Bobbi Hurley. It is believed that he went down to the water to wash his face and tripped, hitting his head on something hard and falling into the water.

Hurley’s family came to help search for him, and they even got ahold of a search-dog organization to comb the banks, but to no avail.

According to his partner, Hurley, he found his way to Spokane, where he regained some of his wits, purchasing a cell phone to call her. He called her from a hotel where an employee noticed his severe disorientation and called Hurley back telling her how confused Whitmarsh was.

According to the Hurley’s cousin Tania Kenner, who helped with the initial search, “Now we know and have answers and we don’t have to wonder forever.”

“I am just thankful he is alive, I was so scared,” said Hurley.