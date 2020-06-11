Sanders County graduates earn scholarships

Graduates of Sanders County are walking away from high school with deeper pockets. With application efforts paying off, they have financial assistance to further their educations. In all, over one million dollars was granted to graduating seniors in the form of tuition grants, awards, and scholarships throughout their high school careers.

Noxon’s seniors earning financial support are Jenna Freeman (Hope for Harlee Legacy Scholarship, Noxon Ambulance Scholarship); Elizabeth Lampshire (GI Bill and full tuition compensation package); Brittany Hagen (Rocky Mountain College Scholarship, Music Department Scholarship); Shelby Lackner (Distinguished Cougar Award, Future Cougars banquet attendance award), Frida Rivera (Music Merit Award, Merit Tuition Award, Cabinet Ridge Riders); Kendra Torti (Dawson Promise Scholarship); Rylan Weltz (Dawson Community College tuition and book scholarship, Booster Club, Rod and Gun Club); Michael Antonich (PTO Scholarship, Montana Wilderness Association Scholarship, Pep Club Scholarship); Ethen Krueger (Kathy Fitchett Memorial); and Emma Kardokus (Montana University Premier).

Plains’ senior class scholarship honors went to Kylee Altmiller (University of Phoenix Athletic Scholarship, Kenny Marjerrison Memorial, Rittenour Scholarship, VFW, Class of 1983 Gone Too Soon Scholarship, Maxine Pickering Memorial, CLASS Award, and Hope for Harlee Legacy Scholarship), Audrey Brown (Carroll Presidential Scholarship), Kenny Marjerrison Memorial, Montana Advantage, Class of 1983 Gone Too Soon Scholarship, Judy Stephens Memorial, Kim Duane McNeil (Kimo) Memorial Scholarship, Maxine Pickering Memorial, Ponemah Masonic Lodge); Grace Cockrell (Northwest Montana Attendance Area Waiver – FVCC, James and Doris Monk Daley Endowed Scholarship, Mary Gertrude Leavy-LaPointe Scholarship, Wagoner Family Memorial Scholarship, Lilja Precision Rifle Barrels, Inc. Scholarship, Montana Wilderness Association Scholarship); Charlie Rehbein (Plains Drug Store, Class of 1983 Gone Too Soon Scholarship, Plains Teacher’s Organization, CLASS Awards); Dakota Butcher (Kenny Marjerrison Memorial); Esvin Reyes-Melendez (Carroll Academic Scholarship, Kenny Marjerrison Memorial, George Wurm Memorial Scholarship); Emma Morgan (Kenny Marjerrison Memorial, Maxine Pickering Memorial, Willa Montana Gingery Memorial Scholarship, Gary’s Glass and Auto Body, VFW, Les Webber Scholarship); Cree Lulack (Montana STEM Scholarship, VFW, Plains Booster Club, Rocky Mountain Bank Scholarship, Rittenour Scholarship); and Kelsey Standeford (Clark Fork Elks Most Improved Student).

In Thompson Falls, graduates earning assistance include Ryan Battles (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP, MSU Northern Academic Scholarship); Brooke Bowlin (TFHS Quad-Scientist & Tri-Biologist Awards); Ethan Brown (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP, Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness Essay, Clark Fork Valley Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Explorations Jason Hanna Memorial Scholarship, Building Bridges – Hank and Barbara Laws Memorial Scholarship, Thompson Falls Bowling Congress Scholarship, MT Tech Rose and Anna Busch Endowed Scholarship, Montana University System STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship); Gracie Claridge (Harlee Salmi Memorial Scholarship, Youth Serve Montana Scholarship); Belle Cooper (FVCC Eagle Scholarship); Trinity Elder (U.S. Marines Post 9/11 GI Bill and tuition assistance); Trey Fisher (University of Montana Athletic Scholarship, University of Montana grants and awards); Kelsey Frank (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP, AVISTA Scholarship, Jason Hanna Children’s Foundation Award, Kathleen M. Wood Memorial Scholarship, Cabinet Ridge Riders Scholarship, Youth Serve Montana Scholarship, Montana Academic Achievement Award, University of Montana grants and awards); Jack Green (Baylor University Virtual Event Scholarship, Baylor University Dean’s Gold Scholarship); Amelia Hancik (Hofstra University Dean’s Scholarship, Hofstra University grants and awards); Reagan Hanks (Trout Creek Rural Fire District Scholarship, Gene B. Jones Scholarship, Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness Essay, Clark Fork Valley Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Clark Fork Valley Running Club Scholarship, Building Bridges – Hank and Barbara Laws Memorial Scholarship, Thompson Falls Grange Scholarship, Blanche-Hurlburt Scholarship, Blue Hawk Booster Club Scholarship, Youth Serve Montana Scholarship, University of Montana grants and awards); Trevor Harris (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP, Montana Elks Vocational Scholarship); Jack Jacobson (University of Montana Academic Scholarship); Brad Lantz (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP, Rosdahl Scholarship, Clark Fork Valley Elks Most Improved Student Award, Luke Comerford Memorial Scholarship, Be Like Bill Foundation Scholarship, Clark Fork Valley Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Montana Elks Vocational Scholarship, Vulles Family Legacy Scholarship, FVCC Eagle Scholarship, FVCC grants and awards); Justin Miller (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP, Vulles Family Legacy Scholarship, Alpha Coal West Scholarship, MSUN Merit Scholarship, MSUN grants and awards); Lacy Pardini (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP, Clark Fork Valley Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship); Andrea Pearson (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP, Thompson Falls Grange Scholarship, FVCC Eagle Scholarship, James and Doris Daley Endowed Scholarship, FVCC grants and awards); Jake Peterson (U.S. Army Post 9/11 GI Bill and tuition assistance); Amy Risser (U.S. Army Post 9/11 GI Bill and tuition assistance); Daniel Ryan (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP, Gene B. Jones Scholarship, Clark Fork Valley Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Clark Fork Valley Running Club Scholarship, Montana Academic Achievement Award, Grizzly Marching Bank Scholarship, Montana University System STEM Scholarship, University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship); Ryan Schraeder (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP, Reach Higher Montana Stick with It Scholarship, FVCC Eagle Scholarship, FVCC NW Montana Tuition Waiver, FVCC grants and awards); Kaden Sparks (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP); Lilly VanHuss (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP); and Jacob Whetzel (Running Start Course Tuition – FVCC and Montana GEAR UP).

According to Dixon School District, due to factors including the nontraditional end to the school year, they did not have any scholarship applications submitted. Unfortunately, the Ledger did not receive scholarship information from Hot Springs School District in time for print.