Sheriff's Log

Ambulance Calls

T. Falls 7, Plains 7, Paradise 1, Hot Springs 2, Heron 2, Dixon 1.

Monday, June 1

Suspicious activity, Hot Springs.

Informational case, Hot Springs.

Possible unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Trout Creek.

Informational case, Plains.

Informational case, Plains.

Informational case, Plains.

Intimidation/harassment, Hot Springs.

Welfare check, requested by adult protective services, no issue found, Heron.

Potential fraud/theft of deposit money, T. Falls.

Nuisance complaints, Hot Springs.

Privacy in communication, T. Falls.

Warrant service, Trout Creek.

Tuesday, June 2

Road hazard/ blockage, Paradise.

Threats, T. Falls.

Harassment/privacy in communication, T. Falls.

Informational case, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Civil standby, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Hot Springs.

Assist other agency, T. Falls.

Informational case, Plains.

Assault, Paradise.

Animal abuse, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.

Wednesday, June 3

Animal complaint, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Livestock, Hot Springs.

Disturbance, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Theft, T. Falls.

Disturbance, Plains.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Informational case, Plains.

Abandoned vehicle, T. Falls.

Informational case, Plains.

Abandoned vehicle, Hot Springs.

Complaint, T. Falls.

Assault, Hot Springs.

Warrant service, Plains.

Thursday, June 4

Threats, T. Falls.

Animal complaint, Perma.

Coroner, Lonepine.

Welfare check, Paradise.

Fire, Plains.

Trespass, Plains.

Informational case, Paradise.

Campground check, Trout Creek.

Campground check, Heron.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Campground check, Noxon.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Assist motorist/citizen, Hot Springs.

Business contact, Trout Creek.

Weapons offense, Hot Springs.

Campground check, Heron.

Campground check, Noxon.

Friday, June 5

Warrant service, T. Falls.

Property damage, criminal mischief, T. Falls.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Theft, Dixon.

Protection order violation, T. Falls.

Assault, Paradise.

Disturbance, Plains.

Traffic stop, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, Plains.

Domestic, Plains.

Disturbance, Paradise.

Fire, Lonepine.

Theft, Dixon.

Assault, Plains.

Suspicious activity, Hot Springs.

Saturday, June 6

Animal complaint, T. Falls.

Theft, Plains. Animal stray/lost, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Possible break in of storage unit, Plains.

Driving complaint on Blue Slide Road, T. Falls.

Property damage/criminal mischief, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Plains.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Threats, Plains.

Phone complaint, T. Falls.

Animal complaint, Hot Springs.

Animal complaint, Hot Springs.

Disturbance, Plains.

Sunday, June 7

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Trespass, female digging up neighbor’s yard, Dixon.

Animal complaint, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, Dixon.

Automated alarm call, Hot Springs.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Informational case, Plains.

Animal complaint, Heron.

Informational case, Plains.

Traffic complaint, person walking down the road, Dixon.

Informational case, Plains.

Fire, Dixon.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Informational case, Hot Springs.

Coroner, Hot Springs.

Informational case, Heron.

Assault, Plains.

Informational case, Heron.

Domestic situation, Trout Creek.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Bar check, T. Falls.

Property damage/ criminal mischief, Plains.