Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

UM names spring grads, dean's list

 
June 11, 2020



University of Montana students from Sanders County received diplomas recently as they completed studies at the collegiate level.

Moving forward to either furthering their degrees or joining the workforce are Dylan Ardiana, of Heron, with an Associate of Applied Science: Food Service Management and Certificate of Applied Science: Culinary Art; Hot Springs’ Sarah Peters with a Certificate of Applied Science: Hospitality Management; and Thompson Falls’ Dominique Holt with a Bachelor of Science in Health/Human Performance.

University of Montana In-State Graduates Spring Semester 2020 Graduates with “cum laude” after their name indicate a GPA of 3.40 to 3.69. “Magna laude” indicates a 3.70 to 3.89 GPA, and “summa laude” is 3.90 and above.

According to the university, 2,892 students made the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List. To earn Dean’s List honors, undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average (GPA) and are disqualified if they earn any grade of a C+ or below or no credit in any course.

Sanders County students who earned a 4.0 and a spot on the UM President’s List include Denise Black and Rebecca Sink of Thompson Falls and Ardiana, again of Heron.

Making the Dean’s List are Jenny Raymond, William Reed and Christina Vasquez all from Plains; Thompson Falls’ Nicole Burwig and Blazz Wood; and Trout Creek’s Holly Carlsmith.

 
