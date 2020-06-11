Eleanor Bowen was born September 19, 1938, to parents LeRoy and Ermel Hanson. She grew up in Thompson Falls, Montana, graduating from Thompson Falls High school in 1956. Eleanor met her first husband, Bill Eldridge while she was still in high school. After their divorce, Eleanor moved to Helena with her three children. There she met the love of her life, Val Bowen. They were married on November 4, 1974, and were married until she passed on May 22, 2020.

Eleanor worked for Montana State Fund for many years and was there until her retirement. After her retirement, she began doing what she loved, helping others. She was a volunteer at St Peter's Health and Helena Food Share just to name a couple. She was always willing to help others never thinking about herself or what she would get in return. She was one of the strongest women anyone could ever meet. There wasn't anything that she wouldn't do to help anyone in need.

She always tried to get as much family together as she could by hosting dinner for her family and friends every holiday. Every Memorial Day weekend, she would go back to Thompson Falls to lay flowers on those family and friends that rest in Thompson Falls Cemetery.

Eleanor is survived by her husband Val, children Jacki, Jerry and Jill. She is also survived by Val's children, Val, Chris, Curt, Latina and Tara. She has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren that miss her and that she loved unconditionally.

To honor Eleanor and all she did for others, please consider making a donation to your local food bank or go out and help others as she would.