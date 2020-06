Cody Burk wins VTM discus title

BLUE HAWK JUNIOR Cody Burk, pictured throwing in the 2019 State B met in Kalispell, has won the 2020 State discus championship in the recently completed Virtual Track Montana competition held on Facebook. See story for details on Burk's home-based spring track and field season.

If it can't be real, at least it can be virtual.

Cody Burk, denied his high school junior year of track and field competition in Thompson Falls due to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, has found another outlet for his shot put and discus throwing and is, in fact, now a virtual state champion as a r...