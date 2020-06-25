Amateur radio field day set

While some consider radio an obsolete tool, however there are many in the Sanders County area keeping the art of broadcast and ham alive.

On Saturday, June 27, the American Radio Relay League will be holding their annual national Radio communication day. The event will be held in both the United States and in Canada and will draw the efforts of radio fans everywhere. Participants will camp out, practice for emergency situations, and partake in contests drawing on their skills as operators. In Sanders County the Amateur Radio Club will be coming out to show their skills as well as to educate anyone interested in getting involved. They will be meeting at Power Park in Thompson Falls from noon to 5 p.m.

The group uses their skills in practical situations like emergencies, marathons, celebrations and more. This event allows these hams (amateur radio operators) to practice their craft as well as to communicate on a large scale across vast distances and groups of people. It also allows them to convey the importance of keeping this 100-year-old craft alive.

In the United States there are over 700,000 licensed ham operators and many trying to learn. The ARRL field day is expected to draw more than 35,000 radio operators.