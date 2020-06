Flathead Valley Community College announced the names of students who made the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. The following students completed at least 12 credits last semester in courses numbered 100 or above and earned a minimum grade point average of 3.5:

Hot Springs: Lyle T. Fisher, Stacy J. Gray.

Plains: Kara C. Altmiller, Noah H. Hathorne.

Thompson Falls: Ryan M. Battles, Ethan J. Brown, Sarah L. Detlaff, Corey C. Lantz.