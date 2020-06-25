Library kicks off kids' summer reading program

In hopes of encouraging children to keep reading through the summer, the Thompson Falls Public Library has announced their 2020 summer reading program. Library Director Lynne Kersten sent a letter to parents and guardians outlining the details of the program. During June and July, kids who sign up and meet their reading goals can enter raffles to win prizes.

“We try to make this as easy as possible for the kids,” Kersten said. “The goal is something they set with themselves. Every week that they make their goal, they get to fill out a raffle ticket.” The kids have the chance to take home one of twenty-three prizes this year, that are currently on display at the library. “The kids also have the choice to change their goal, if they feel like they have taken on too much, or if they need to increase their goal, if they are reading more,” Kersten added. on.

Unfortunately, because of social distancing requirements, the library will not be holding in-person story times or activities. However, kids can read at home, or at the library. Everyone who signs up for the summer reading program will receive a free bookmark with this year’s theme: Imagine Your Story.

Here’s how the program works:

1. Children under 16 can register at the library at any time beginning June 1.

2. Children will sign a contract and decide how many books or minutes they will read each week.

3. Each week you meet your goal, call or come in and fill out a prize slip for the end of the program raffles.

4. The program ends Saturday, August 1. Prizes will be awarded Tuesday, August 4. You do not need to be present to win.

For more information, visit the library at 911 Main St.