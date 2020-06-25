Construction Zone Crash

John Dowd

A dump truck and a pickup collided in a construction zone east of Thompson Falls on Monday. A tow truck backs up to the pickup to load it as first responders look on. According to witnesses interviewed at the scene, dump truck was working its way up the hill on Highway 200 when a truck he thought was a pilot car came up in front of him. The pilot vehicle was in the wrong land and the dump truck driver decided to pass the white pickup. As the dump truck driver veered around, the white pickup pulled into its path and collided with the dump truck. No one was severely injured, and the accident is still under investigation.