ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Construction Zone Crash

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 25, 2020

John Dowd

A dump truck and a pickup collided in a construction zone east of Thompson Falls on Monday. A tow truck backs up to the pickup to load it as first responders look on. According to witnesses interviewed at the scene, dump truck was working its way up the hill on Highway 200 when a truck he thought was a pilot car came up in front of him. The pilot vehicle was in the wrong land and the dump truck driver decided to pass the white pickup. As the dump truck driver veered around, the white pickup pulled into its path and collided with the dump truck. No one was severely injured, and the accident is still under investigation.

A dump truck and a pickup collided in a construction zone east of Thompson Falls on Monday. A tow truck backs up to the pickup to load it as first responders look on. According to witnesses interviewed at the scene, dump truck was working its way up the hill on Highway 200 when a truck he thought was a pilot car came up in front of him. The pilot vehicle was in the wrong land and the dump truck driver decided to pass the white pickup. As the dump truck driver veered around, the white pickup pulled into its path and collided with the dump truck. No one was severely injured, and the accident is still under investigation.


 
Sanders County Ledger Garage Sale Special
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/28/2020 17:15