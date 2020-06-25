ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

JUSTICE COURT

 
June 25, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol

Catherine Trelatsky, 48, driving under the influence, 1st offense, $735.

Raige Steinebach, 24, operating without insurance, 4th or subsequent offense, $75, 10 days in jail; habitual offender, $35, 14 days in jail.

Darroll Abercrombie, 66, failure to give notice of an accident, $335.

Talan Grounds, 32, seatbelt violation, $20.

Janice Johnson, 68, day speeding, $70.

Jade Tolley, 27, day speeding, $120.

Steven Yoder, 20,exceeding special zone speed limit, $85.

Leshaun Berland, 19, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85; night speeding, $200.

Deanna Peters, 59, day speeding, $20.

Landon Shaw, 17, day speeding, $70.

Lucas Freeman, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jacob Tutty, 25, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Elizabeth Runkle, 51, day speeding, $70.

Shawn Morrison, 20, driving without a license, $235; operating without insurance, 2nd offense, $375; operating a vehicle without license plates, $75.

Travis Suden, 29, day speeding, $70.

Kristina Brown, 19, operating with expired registration, $85.

Motor Carrier Services

Freddie Fisher, 70, exceed 34,000 lbs tandem axle weight limit, $160.

Mihai Mirea, 37, exceed 34,000 lbs tandem axle weight limit, $160.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Alan Ziems, 18, tree cutting, $85.

 
