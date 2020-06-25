JUSTICE COURT
June 25, 2020
Montana Highway Patrol
Catherine Trelatsky, 48, driving under the influence, 1st offense, $735.
Raige Steinebach, 24, operating without insurance, 4th or subsequent offense, $75, 10 days in jail; habitual offender, $35, 14 days in jail.
Darroll Abercrombie, 66, failure to give notice of an accident, $335.
Talan Grounds, 32, seatbelt violation, $20.
Janice Johnson, 68, day speeding, $70.
Jade Tolley, 27, day speeding, $120.
Steven Yoder, 20,exceeding special zone speed limit, $85.
Leshaun Berland, 19, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85; night speeding, $200.
Deanna Peters, 59, day speeding, $20.
Landon Shaw, 17, day speeding, $70.
Lucas Freeman, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jacob Tutty, 25, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Elizabeth Runkle, 51, day speeding, $70.
Shawn Morrison, 20, driving without a license, $235; operating without insurance, 2nd offense, $375; operating a vehicle without license plates, $75.
Travis Suden, 29, day speeding, $70.
Kristina Brown, 19, operating with expired registration, $85.
Motor Carrier Services
Freddie Fisher, 70, exceed 34,000 lbs tandem axle weight limit, $160.
Mihai Mirea, 37, exceed 34,000 lbs tandem axle weight limit, $160.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Alan Ziems, 18, tree cutting, $85.
