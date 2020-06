Sheriff's Log

Ambulance

Plains 8, Hot Springs 1, T. Falls 11, Heron 2, Paradise 2, Dixon 2, Lonepine 2, Trout Creek 2

Saturday, June 13

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle, T. Falls.

Bar check, Paradise.

Disturbance, Paradise.

Disturbance, Plains.

Informational case, Plains.

Disturbance, Plains.

Nuisance complaints, Hot Springs.

Informational case, Paradise.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Road hazard/ blockage, Trout Creek.

Informational case, Noxon.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, Paradise.

Disturbance, Plains.

Weapons offense, Heron.

General animal call or complaint, T. Falls.

Automated alarm call, Trout Creek.

Sunday, June 14

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Informational case, Plains.

Civil attempts, Hot Springs.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Monday, June 15

Informational case, Dixon.

Informational case, Plains.

Possible overdose, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Nuisance complaints, Paradise.

Automated alarm call, Trout Creek.

Tuesday, June 13

Informal case, Noxon.

Disturbance, Plains.

Theft, T. Falls.

Burglary, Plains.

Domestic/PFMA, , T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Suicide attempt/ threats, T. Falls.

Informational case, Lonepine.

Informational case, Paradise.

Disturbance, Plains.

Wednesday, June 17

Informational case, someone spray painted side of building, Noxon.

Fire, Plains.

Threats, suspect pointed a gun and threatened neighbor, Lonepine.

Sexual assault, T. Falls.

Possible sexual assault, Plains.

Breaking and entering, burglary in progress, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, Noxon.

Theft, Paradise.

Thursday, June 18

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Livestock, Dixon.

Search warrant, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Animal other, Plains.

Protection order violation, Plains.

Theft, vehicle left unattended with keys in the ignition, T. Falls.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Civil standby, Plains.

Informational case, Heron.

Informal case, Plains.

General animal call or complaint, T. Falls.

Informational case, Plains.

Friday, June 19

Alarm-intrusion/holdup, Plains.

Fire, T. Falls.

Civil attempts, Paradise.

U.S. Forest Service campground check, T. Falls.

Property damage/ criminal mischief, Hot Springs.

Suspicious activity, Plains.

Weapons offense, Plains.

Informational case, Plains.

Threats, Hot Springs.

General animal call or complaint, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Saturday, June 20

Assault, Heron.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Trespass, Paradise.

Trespass, T. Falls.

Property damage/ criminal mischief, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Civil standby, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

General animal call or complaint, Trout Creek.

Fireworks, Trout Creek.