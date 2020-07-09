Crossword Solution
July 9, 2020
SOLUTIONS ACROSS
1. Daces
6. Edda
10. Snap
14. Enoki
15. Procreate
17. Under the weather
19. Sea
20. Hag
21. Titan
22. Dis
23. Ease
24. Spas
26. Steers
29. Dray
31. Does
32. Ace
34. Dana
35. Deeps
37. Ocas
38. SST
39. Vary
40. Were
41. Easing
43. Dans
45. Pads
46. Cab
47. Blini
49. Aar
50. Mad
53. Go under the knife
57. Secession
58. Worry
59. Ares
60. Ton
61. Adios
SOLUTIONS DOWN
1. Deus
2. Anne
3. Coda
4. Eke
5. Sir
6. Ephas
7. Dreg
8. Dow
9. Acetates
10. Settee
11. Naha
12. Aten
13. Per
16. Raises
18. This
22. DA
23. ESOP
24. Santa
25. Pya
27. Races
28. Scar
29. DDS
30. Rase
31. Dey
33. ESE
35. Dandiest
36. ERGs
37. Own
39. Viands
42. Spines
43. Dare
44. AB
46. Cahn
47. Boer
48. Luce
49. Aton
50. Miri
51. Afro
52. Deys
53. GSA
54. Rio
55. Kwa
56. Nod
CW207210
