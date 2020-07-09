Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
July 9, 2020
Montana Highway Patrol
Thomas Dossett, 23, day speeding, $70
Raymond Greene, 47, careless driving, $75; driving under the influence, 1st offense, $685, one day in jail.
Elise Jones, 20, improper passing, $35; failure to stop, $45; negligent endangerment, $175; violation in a work zone, $35.
Preston Vanwinkle, 25, day speeding, $70.
Trent Mccormick, 26, night speeding, $120.
Ashley Winebrenner, 26, day speeding, $20.
Rishabh Jain, 34, day speeding, $70.
William Viniard, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.
Matthew Evarts, 39, day speeding, $70.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Robert Yoder, 37, hunting or trapping without a license, $385.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Derek Schick, 45, day speeding, $70.
Polly Harrington, 50, operating a vehicle without registration, $45; driving while suspended, 1st offense, $125; operating without insurance, 1st offense, $275.
Darren Foucault, 50, day speeding, $20.
Tobias Petersheim, 22, day speeding, $200.
