Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Thomas Dossett, 23, day speeding, $70

Raymond Greene, 47, careless driving, $75; driving under the influence, 1st offense, $685, one day in jail.

Elise Jones, 20, improper passing, $35; failure to stop, $45; negligent endangerment, $175; violation in a work zone, $35.

Preston Vanwinkle, 25, day speeding, $70.

Trent Mccormick, 26, night speeding, $120.

Ashley Winebrenner, 26, day speeding, $20.

Rishabh Jain, 34, day speeding, $70.

William Viniard, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.

Matthew Evarts, 39, day speeding, $70.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Robert Yoder, 37, hunting or trapping without a license, $385.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Derek Schick, 45, day speeding, $70.

Polly Harrington, 50, operating a vehicle without registration, $45; driving while suspended, 1st offense, $125; operating without insurance, 1st offense, $275.

Darren Foucault, 50, day speeding, $20.

Tobias Petersheim, 22, day speeding, $200.