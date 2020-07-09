SCCDC welcomes new director

The Sanders County Community Development Corporation (SCCDC) recently welcomed Ray Brown as its new executive director. Brown took over the position June 8 and is excited for the chance to work in his community and to make a difference.

Brown accepted the position vacated when former Executive Director Jen Kreiner moved out of the area. Kreiner left large shoes to fill, having been a key member of efforts to revitalize Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls, which is currently under construction, as well as the Thompson Falls wastewater treatment project. Along with helping communities, Kreiner helped connect people with resources for their businesses.

Brown graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1994 and received his degree in business administration from the University of Montana in 2001. After that he taught economics as well as some other subjects at Monarch School, a therapeutic boarding school in Heron. He then worked as a behavioral specialist at Thompson Falls High School and helped coach football.

Brown is a strong advocate in volunteering and outdoor activities. "I feel strongly about the development of the community, affordable housing and outdoor recreation," he said, adding that he has three years of affiliation with the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness organization and is their outreach coordinator for Sanders County.

He has had experience working with organizations like, and including, SCCDC. From this experience he learned much about the process of grant writing and how important this process is to building expensive projects, especially in a lower income area like Sanders County.

"It feels like everything I have done, up to this point, leads up to this job," said Brown.

As to what Brown's new job entails, he said "there's a specific outline with specific duties, but it is designed to allow people in this position to pursue what they are passionate about." He referenced the leeway and freedom provided by his job to allow him to make a real impact. Brown works with cities, non-profits and local businesses to start and to maintain community improvement projects.

One of the main projects Brown is working with the county on is the large Housing Needs Assessment to provide a thorough multi-demographic study to understand the county's lack of affordable housing. This is one of the main hurdles for community development in Sanders County. Brown has also been working to promote COVID-19 relief awareness to those effected by the shutdown. Another primary objective for Brown is the improvement, and overhaul, of the SCCDC website sanderscounty.org.

A local at heart, Brown says that Sanders County is a "hidden gem" and is usually a side road for people passing through to get to Glacier National Park, Whitefish or Missoula. He noted that many people who come through and stay for a time end up coming back and falling in love with the community.

"My roots are here, I have a 14-year-old son and I want him to grow up in a community that is thriving," Brown said. He brings a wealth of energy to the position and says that "a lot of people consider me overbearing," however he believes that is a strength, especially in a job with so many outlets.