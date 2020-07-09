Letter to the Editor

Age old trap of scapegoating

Dear Editor,

Reading Mr. Blackstone’s recent column it was sad to see him falling into the age old trap of scapegoating. He states, “I blame the liberal media.” Does he blame Drudge, Fox News, Breitbart, MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Stars and Stripes, Alex Jones Info Wars, Rush Limbaugh or perhaps The Sanders County Ledger? All of the above are an integral part of a media in the United States that have the liberty to exercise the freedom of expression to present news, and or opinions that coincide or oppose his own views.

President Erdogan of Turkey has jailed thousands of journalists, because he deemed them liberal (printing things he didn’t like). Our wonderful friend Vlad the Lad has done the same in his country when ideas he doesn’t like to spoil his borscht. Of course, nothing compares to our dear and esteemed friend in the Middle East, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Butchering Journalists, when it comes to teaching those people a lesson who dare inflame the populace with their liberal prose.

If I were Mr. Blackstone, I would be singing the praise of the wide open media in the good ol’ USA every day. Without it, Mr. Blackstone most likely wouldn’t have a column to write, because the local newspaper he writes in may or may not exist. Not because, Liber: Latin for freedom, loving free market capitalists wouldn’t want to own a newspaper, or a radio station, or TV station, and speak openly however they want, whenever they want, but because one person would dictate to them what they could say and when.