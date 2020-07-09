Our Viewpoint

It is only a matter of time

This week, Clark Fork Valley Hospital announced the first preliminary positive COVID-19 test. Now a second test is sent to the state for testing. This does not mean the county has a confirmed case of COVID (results of the state test were not available by press time).

However, it has been quite an awakening as word spread of the preliminary test results. Of course, the small-town rumor mill began swirling immediately.

As Dr. Gregory Hanson, CEO of the hospital, said in a statement released Monday, “this is not unexpected as we have seen an increase in the number of cases in Montana since advancing to stage 2 reopening. Having said that, it is a good time to remind everyone of the measures that have worked to stifle the spread of disease in Montana. We all need to be diligent about washing hands, social distancing, and wearing of masks.”

It is only a matter of time before we have a confirmed case of COVID in Sanders County. We naturally social distance because of our population numbers, but the preliminary test results are a good wake-up call for all of us to continue to do our part and keep each other safe.