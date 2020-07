ON STAGE - The Creative Movements class performed to the song Animal Action. Dancers included (from left) Paisley Baird, Oakley Best, Kleo Block, Neala Block and Kalyn Butler with guidance from instructor Brynn Kenyon.

Dance Xplosion presented their summer program titled "Almost Famous" last week, in a two-night performance at the Trout Creek Park. Brynn Kenyon, the director of Dance Xplosion, said this year's performance will be different and more casual compared to previous years. The performance was original...