MOBILE TESTING - Anna Parker (right), a certified medical assistant with Tribal Health, swabs Joe Baker of Polson, who was in Hot Springs getting tested because a co-worker tested positive.

UPDATE: A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sanders County. As a result of Governor Steve Bullock's order on Wednesday, July 15, masks are required in public places in counties with four or more active cases. After the announcement of a fourth case Wednesdays, masks will be required i...