Thomas David Peterson, 65, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away on July 10, 2020. Our dad's passing was much unexpected due to underlying health conditions. Please know, that he will never have the chance to forget who he was, but more importantly never have the chance to forget his family and friends.

Since 1972 on the main street of Libby, Montana, it was love at first sight. In 1974, our parents' souls were joined by marriage to began their beautiful journey. He was an amazing husband and the love our parents shared, there are no words. Thank you for showing us what love is and the meaning of family.

We do not even know where to begin with all the great memories he gave us. Whether it was packing for a three-day camping trip with a wife, four kids, and a dog into a two-door Datsun hatchback, or sitting around the kitchen table playing Pictionary and singing diarrhea jokes, he lived every day of his life for his family. His impact will be with us each and every day. We will miss you terribly.

When he became "Oh Grand pa-pa," his circle of life was complete and heart was full. Memories were made between him and his grandchildren through the many unknown adventures only they took. Those moments in time will forever be cherished.

Tom loved people, influencing every person he met. Everyone will remember him with their own special memory. He may not have gotten to travel the world but through his creation of Ripples, the world came to him; thus becoming known as "Mr. Ripples."

Tom was born August 7, 1954, to Clifford and Helen (Swimley) Peterson in Libby, Montana, the youngest of four children; John (Margie) Peterson, Pam (Rick) Wilkonsky, Anne (Jim) Orr. He grew up in Libby, graduated high school in 1972 and went on to attend the University of Montana to obtain a Bachelor Degree of Science and Education. In 1974, Tom married his wife Jacqueline (Wenholz) Peterson and settled down in Plains, Montana, where they raised their four children; Nicole (Jason) Vervick, Amy (Rex) Connell, Kristine (Doug) Peele and Ryan Peterson. He was blessed with four grandchildren Kaylie (Kristine) Peele, Madisyn (Kristine) Peele, Kira (Amy) Connell, and Devin (Nicole) Vervick.

He may have parted from us for now, but his legacy will continue to live through all who knew him.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life with be held privately. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe site has been set up for expenses.