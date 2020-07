Fitness buff runs 1st half-marathon on her special day

LOOKS LIKE THEY MADE IT! Charlotte Milling and Brigitte Giegling share the moment after taking a celebratory dip into the Clark Fork River following their successful completion of a half-marathon run Sunday. An experienced runner, Milling talked Giegling into running her first half-marathon ever and they ran it together, making a splash at Wild Goose Landing afterward.

What better birthday present to give yourself than to run in your first half-marathon ever?

An admitted fitness junkie, who is actually a semi-pro given the "bodybybrigitte" exercise group that she teaches, Briggite Giegling picked her birthday as the day she would attempt the most challenging d...