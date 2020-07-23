Remember When?

70 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 2, 1950

HOME WASHING MACHINES

Too many clothes and too little water make for a short life for many home washing machines says Mrs. Ruzicka, home demonstration agent, who urges homemakers to follow manufacturers directions in filling the washer.

Usually, she said, after the clothes are in the washer, the water should just reach the water line.

When too many clothes are put in the washer at one time the machine becomes overloaded and the clothes are not washed thoroughly, Mrs. Ruzicka pointed out. Letting the water stand in the tub for a long time may also be harmful, she pointed out, since the minerals in the water and soap will tarnish or pit the tub surface.

To get the most efficient operation from the machine, avoid turning on the motor if any part of the machine – agitator, wringer, dryer or drum is in gear. The sudden overload may break gears or burn out the motor.

Using the timer as an on-off switch is also asking for trouble Mrs. Ruzicka said, since switch points may be burned out or the timer devise damaged.

Properly operated in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions, the home washing machine will give many years of dependable service, Mrs. Ruzicka said.

30 YEARS AGO • JULY 26, 1990

FORMER BLUE HAWK SAVES

GAME FOR NORTH

Chalk up another honor for Blue Hawk gridder Chadd Laws.

After completing a stellar career with the Blue Hawks last fall, he picked up where he left off, Saturday.

Playing as an alternate in the second Class B state All-Star football game in Billings, Laws made a diving interception in the end zone with 21 seconds on the clock to preserve a 13-12 victory for his North squad.

The heroic play helped him earn the Most Valuable Player award for the contest.

It was Laws’ third interception of the game and although it was probably the most important play of the game, it was not his most spectacular.

That came earlier in the fourth quarter when he made a leaping one handed interception to halt a South drive in North territory. That steal kept the opponents out of the end zone and preserved the North’s 13-6 lead at the time.

Laws’ prep coach and the defensive back coach for the North, Curt Kegel, said it was one of the finest games he had ever witnessed, “a real nail biter.” He said as well that he couldn’t have been prouder of the way Laws and fellow Blue Hawks T.J. Willhite and Micah Farlan played.

Laws’ game saving interception came with 21 seconds remaining in the game and killed a two-point conversion attempt by the South after they scored a touchdown to bring the game to 13-12. An ensuing onside kick failed to generate needed points.

Kegel said Laws also recorded an interception in the first half. Laws played the entire game as a defensive back because there were only four such players. The all-star game is planned so all players get a chance to play as much as possible.

Also playing for the North squad, and getting in their share of play were former Plains Horsemen Batt Lulack and Eric Boettcher. Both gridders turned in excellent play according to Kegel.

Although Laws wasn’t initially chosen to play in the all-star classic, he had previously accepted a bid to play in the Montana Shrine Game in Great Falls, he joined the team as an alternate when a Troy player opted not to participate.

Chadd, who also won a $500 scholarship as MVP of the North squad in the All-Star game, is scheduled to leave Sunday for two weeks of practice before the East-West Shrine Game in Great Falls. The Shrine Game is the “granddaddy” of all Montana post-season play and this year only three players from the class B ranks have been selected to play.