LOOK TO THE FUTURE – Jim Newman tells the group he'd like to see the construction of an equipment shed to house the fair's tractor and other gear. Newman was one of only two who wore a protective mask at the meeting; Roberta Smith was the other.

The Sanders County Fair was canceled a week ago, but the work of the fair commission goes on.

With the fair out of the way, the members of the board and fair staff are concentrating their efforts on making physical improvements to the fairgrounds. "We don't need to be dwelling on what happened l...