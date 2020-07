JE BOOKKEEPING is a new business in Thompson Falls. Jennifer Ekberg is providing bookkeeping services to assist anyone with personal and business financial tracking.

"If I can help someone so they can do their job...great!" emphasized Jennifer Ekberg. She is looking forward to providing bookkeeping services to help individuals as well as businesses stay on good financial track with her new business endeavor.

JE Bookkeeping is the name and bean counting is th...