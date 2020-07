Ranchers settle among Hot Springs prairie

NATURAL HABITAT - Roam Free Bison Ranch outside of Hot Springs is home to a herd of about 150 bison. The ranch encompasses more than 10,000 acres, some of which is leased from local landowners.

"No matter what side of the fence you are on, most people in the west have a picture of a bison on their wall," said Jon Sepp, owner of Roam Free Bison Ranch, just outside of Hot Springs. When saying this, he was referring to people who live in the west, and especially ranchers. Sepp said there a...