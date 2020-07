THE CLEAR CREEK FIRE burns along Highway 382 north of Perma. As of Tuesday, the fire had burned more than 300 acres.

A wildfire is burning north of Perma along Highway 382. As of Tuesday, the Clear Creek Fire had burned 300 acres and was listed at 10% containment. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CFKT) Division of Fire is battling the blaze, which is 1.5 miles north of the Perma Bridge.

CSKT release...